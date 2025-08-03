Man, 30, arrested after serious assault in Telford Drive, Edinburgh

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:33 BST
A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday, August 2 in Telford Drive. A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police advised enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Saturday, 2 August, officers received a report of a serious assault on Telford Drive, Edinburgh.“A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

