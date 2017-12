A man has been charged in connection with fraud against Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

Police said that inquiries had been taking place since the offence was reported on Thursday, 10 August.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 6 December, they added.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

