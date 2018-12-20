Man, 32, dies after falling ill in Edinburgh police station cell

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man died after being taken into custody at an Edinburgh police station.

The man took unwell in his cell at St Leonard's police station in the city's Southside, at about 3:30am last Tuesday, December 11.

An ambulance was contacted and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland has informed the police watchdog, PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner).

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 32-year-old man was arrested after he presented himself at St Leonard's Police Station around 11:30pm on Monday 10 December.

"A few hours later, around 3:30am on Tuesday 11 December, he was found unwell within his cell.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."