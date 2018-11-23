Man, 54, charged after rocks thrown at Ruth Davidson’s window

Have your say

A man has been charged with vandalism following an incident in which rocks were thrown through Ruth Davidson’s office windows.

The incident happened at the Scottish Tory leader’s office building on Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh, on Thursday.

The Edinburgh Central MSP was not in the building at the time.

But two members of staff were understood to be present and were left shaken but uninjured.

A statement released by police today said: “A man has been charged with an act of vandalism to the window of a business premises in the Roseburn Terrace area of Edinburgh.

“The 54-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 23 November.”

