Man, 58, charged after serious crash on A1 in East Lothian

A 58-year-old man has been charged following a serious crash in East Lothian.

The collision involved two black Vauxhall Corsa cars which were travelling in opposite directions, about one mile south of Torness Power Station, at about 8:30pm on Sunday March 10.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 25-year-old man who was travelling northbound, and a 58-year-old man who was travelling southbound, sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road was closed for around two and half hours for collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

A 58-year-old man has since been charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Richard Latto, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision and we’re asking any drivers who were on the road at the time, and who witnessed what happened, to come forward.

“The injuries suffered by the drivers are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening and our enquiries continue into what happened.

“I’d ask anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to the collision, or has information that can help our inquiries, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3804 of 10 March.