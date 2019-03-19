Man, 70, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Livingston as he crossed road

A 70-year-old man died in hospital four days after being hit by a car as he crossed the road in Livingston.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was struck by a black Ford Galaxy vehicle at about 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16 in Almond Road West, at the junction with Broom Walk.

The collision took place in Almond Road West at the junction with Broom Walk. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service, where it was established that he’d sustained serious head injuries.

But he passed away in hospital on Wednesday, March 19th.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, of Livingston’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and all those affected by this collision.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances and would encourage anyone who may have witnessed this, or who was travelling in the area at this time and has dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call us on 101, quoting incident number 1889 of 16th March 2019.

