Man, 75, dies from heart attack at Edinburgh reservoir on Boxing Day

Emergency services and a mountain rescue team were called to Torduff Reservoir, near Juniper Green, just after 3pm on December 26.

A 75-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest but was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team (TVMRT) was involved in the multi-agency response.

A 75-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack near Torduff Reservoir in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

A TVMRT spokesperson said: “Team called out at 15:45 to assist in a multi-agency evacuation of a hill walker who had suffered cardiac arrest.

"Despite best efforts of those involved, the outcome was not what anyone wanted.

"All of us at TVMRT send our condolences to family and friends of the casualty.”

Police Scotland confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sudden death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Emergency services were called to Torduff Reservoir just after 3pm on December 26, after a 75-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest (Photo: Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.15pm on Sunday, 26 December, to a report of a man taking ill near Torduff reservoir, Edinburgh.

"The 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

