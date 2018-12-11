Man, 90, reported missing in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help to trace a 90-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Chesser area of Edinburgh.

William Scott was last seen about 8.45am today in Chesser Loan.

His current whereabouts are unknown and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

William is described as being 5ft 1ins in height, balding with white hair to the back and sides.

He regularly wears glasses and when last seen he was wearing a dark coloured jacket and grey trousers.

Inspector Gill Lundberg, from Drylaw Police station, said: "William has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it. He has previously been missing before but not for this length of time.”

If you believe you have seen William or have any information please contact police on 101 quoting incident no. 3338 of the 11th December 2018.