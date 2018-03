Have your say

A man has been arrested by police after an incident outside the Scottish Parliament.

The incident occurred while an anti-Brexit protest took place beside Holyrood this afternoon.

The incident outside the Scottish Parliament is not thought to be terrorist-related

A Police Scotland spokesman declined to give details of the incident but confirmed a 31-year-old man had been arrested.

The spokesman added: “Nobody was hurt during the incident.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest that the incident is terrorist-related. Police investigations are ongoing.”