Man arrested following Livingston street attack

POLICE have arrested and charged a man following a Livingston street attack at the weekend.

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court tomorrow (April 16).

A 26-year-old male victim was found lying in the street in Kenilworth Rise, Almondvale, at about 9.30am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in West Lothian have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with the serious assault of a 26-year-old man that took place in the Kenilworth Rise area of Livingston on Saturday 13 April.

“The 31-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday 16 April.”

Residents reported a major police response on Saturday with as many as eight cars at the scene.

Two cordons were put in place on the street while police conducted investigations.

One of the areas taped off was a parking bay while a police dog unit was also drafted in for searches of Kenilworth Rise and neighbouring streets.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment but has since been released.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.