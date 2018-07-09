Man charged in connection with Leith Walk bar slashing

A 39-year old man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after a 24-year-old was slashed in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

The alleged victim, named locally as Peter Moyes, suffered serious neck wounds in the incident near the Mousetrap bar on Leith Walk.

It is understood that Mr Moyes had been enjoying the World Cup quarter-final between England and Sweden with friends in the hours before the attack.

Police arrived at the incident at around 12.10am on Sunday morning and taped off the area after being alerted to reports of the stabbing.

Witnesses described the up to ten police cars swarming the site as “terrifying” while Edinburgh musician Sean Kowalski of band Jamie & Shoony shared on social media how he helped to save Mr Moyes’s life.

He said: “Last night, I saved this guys life. He got his neck slashed.

“I did all I could to keep him here. He died on me twice. I managed to keep him alive until the paramedics arrived. Hope you’re ok man. I don’t even know who you are.”

Saturday night drinkers were left shaken after seeing the incident unfold. One eyewitness said there were around 30 people inside the cordon being interviewed. He added: “There were still around 15 officers there at 1.15am. “A woman outside told me it was a stabbing. She was really shaken up. People were sat on the pavements round about looking totally shaken.”

Another pubgoer said: “It was a disgrace last night. A frightening situation.”

A man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder.

“Officers were called to a premises in the Leith Walk area at around 12.10am on Sunday 8 July after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured.

“The 39-year-old was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 9 July and detectives are currently following a further positive line of inquiry.

“The public are thanked for their assistance with this investigation so far.”