Man charged with 46 housebreakings over 7 months in north-east Edinburgh

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a total of 46 housebreakings in the north-east of Edinburgh over a seven month period.

Police say about £11,000 worth of stolen property, including jewellery dating back to 1904 and passed down through generations, has been recovered and reunited with it's rightful owners.

The man was arrested and charged in November for five housebreakings.

However, following extensive enquiries into a number of other incidents and recovered property by Edinburgh's Community Investigation Unit (CIU) and the Search & Recovery Team, he was subsequently charged in connection with a further 41 incidents.

The break-ins took place in the Mountcastle, Craigentinny and Portobello areas between May and November 2018.

The man is currently remanded and awaiting trial for these offences.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell of the CIU said: "Having your home broken into can be an extremely distressing experience and we remain committed to tackling break-ins.

"We will use all resources at our disposal to fully investigate every line of enquiry available to us, and bring perpetrators of these crimes before the courts. "