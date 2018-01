Have your say

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of serious traffic offences last night in Dalkeith.

Officers observed a vehicle being driven at speed in Suttieslea Road in the Mayfield area at around 9pm yesterday.

Following inquiries by officers in the area the vehicle was traced at Oldcraighall Roundabout a short time later where the driver was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.