Man convicted of attempted rape outside Tollcross flat party

A BURLY sex attacker is behind bars after trying to rape a woman at a party.

Kristofor Rorrison, 24, pounced on his victim outside a flat in Edinburgh’s Tollcross in July this year.

The woman repeatedly screamed at him to stop as he pinned her to the ground.

The 23 year-old’s terrifying ordeal only ended when a man heard what was happening and yelled he was calling the police.

Rorrison now faces a lengthy jail-term after he admitted to an attempted rape charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The pair had been at a house party and ended up chatting outside.

Prosecutor Shirley McKenna said Rorrison began “coming on” to the woman and “implied” he wanted sex with her.

He then exposed himself – leaving the victim feeling “shocked”.

The hearing was told Rorrison soon pushed the woman to the ground and straddled her.

Miss McKenna: “She tried to fight him off and said ‘stop’ loudly.”

The victim – who ended up amongst nettles – attempted to kick Rorrison described as “significantly” bigger than the woman.

A neighbour then heard screams and spotted Rorrison with his trousers down.

Miss McKenna: “The person said police were being contacted. Rorrison then ran away.”

The court was not told how badly affected the woman was. She did provide a victim impact statement which was handed to judge Lord Mulholland.

Rorrison, of the capital’s Muirhouse, also pled guilty to a drugs charge.

The judge deferred sentencing for reports until December 6 in Livingston.

Lord Mulholland told Rorrison: “You should be under no illusion of what the disposal will be in this case.”

Rorrison was also placed on the sex offenders register.

