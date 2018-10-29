Man dead after collision with lorry in West Lothian

A 50-year-old man has died after a collision with a lorry in West Lothian.

The road traffic collision occurred at around 7.30pm on Sunday on the A801 at the Boghead roundabout to Heathfield roundabout road near Bathgate.

The collision involved a black Citroën DS3 car and a Scania lorry. The 50 year old male driver of the Citroën car died in the collision.

Sergeant Gary Taylor of the Road Policing Unit at Livingston said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or who may have been on the A801 at this time on Sunday night issued an appeal for dashcam footage.

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage which might help in this investigation.”

Callers can contact Police Scotland at Livingston on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 4160 of 28/10.”