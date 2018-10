A 50-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in West Lothian.

The road traffic collision occurred at around 7.30pm on Sunday on the A801 at the Boghead roundabout to Heathfield roundabout road.

The collision involved a black Citroën DS3 car and a Scania lorry. The 50 year old male driver of the Citroën car died in the collision.

Sergeant Gary Taylor of the Road Policing Unit at Livingston issued an appeal for dashcam footage.