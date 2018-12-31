Man dies after Hogmanay crash in Fife

Have your say

A man has died following a Hogmanay crash on a Fife road.

The accident, which involved just one vehicle, happened on a stretch of the A915 Standing Stane road near Kirckaldy, at about 10am this morning.

The car was discovered by members of the public after it left the road.

The road was closed at Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road, Muiredge for accident investigations to be carried out.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or other motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0832 of December 31.