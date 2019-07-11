Man dies in Edinburgh street after taking ill

Have your say

A man has died in an Edinburgh street this afternoon after taking unwell this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, near to the Pret A Manger store in Shandwick Place, at about 2:10pm.

Emergency services attended.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man had taken ill and described it as a "medical incident."

Officers taped off part of the pavement as emergency teams worked to save the casualty.

One eyewitness to the aftermath said they saw police officers interviewing people in the area.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.