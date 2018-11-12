Man dies of suspected drugs overdose in Newcraighall

A 25-year-old man has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at a property in Newcraighall

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Cleikiminrig, Newcraighall, shortly before 11.30am yesterday.

A home was cordoned off and forensic officers called in after a 25-year-old man was found dead.

One witness said: “Somebody came out of the house shouting ‘my boy, my boy.’ She was absolutely hysterical and people were trying to console her.

“There was a lot of police there and a lot of forensics. A body bag came out with two people carrying it.

“It’s a very quiet street normally. It’s just a cul-de-sac.

“There was constantly people going in and out. They had those white paper suits on and there was at least five in the property. There’s still police guarding it today.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Cleikiminrig at around 11.25am on Sunday November 11 following the death of the 25-year-old man.

She added: “The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital