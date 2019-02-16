Man found in burning car stolen from Oxgangs identified by police

A MAN whose body was found inside a burning car stolen from an Oxgangs street has been identified as a Polish national who had been visiting Scotland.

Rafal Michal Lyko, 36, was found in a Mercedes in car park in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, following reports of an explosion.

Following a post mortem, police have now revealed the dad-of-one was the victim of the mystery incident on Monday night.

Mr Lyko had travelled to Scotland last Saturday and had arrived at Edinburgh Airport before making his way to stay with friends in the Tayside area.

Detective Chief Inspector David Scott, senior investigating officer, said: “We have had a good response from the public following our appeal yesterday and I would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far.

“Now we have identified Rafal as being the man in the car we are now trying to put together his last known movements and try to ascertain why he was in the South Lanarkshire area.

“His family have been left devastated by their loss.”