Man found injured after assault at Gyle shopping centre

Police rushed to the Gyle shopping centre this afternoon after reports of an assault which left one man injured.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to reports of an “altercation” between two people at around 1pm.

Emergency services are on the scene at the Gyle shopping centre where an assault took place at around 1pm.

A 45-year-old man was found to be injured.

His injuries are not thought to be serious and he is being treated on the scene by paramedics.

It is understood there are at least five police cars and two ambulances currently in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called following a report of an assault at the Gyle Shopping Centre.

“The incident was reported around 1pm on Thursday, October 11, when a 45-year-old man was found to be injured.

“Police and emergency services attended and the man received treatment at the scene. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Corstorphine Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1652 of October 11.”

