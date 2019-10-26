Man hit by car in West Lothian pronounced dead

The crash happened on the A706 at Whitburn at 4.20am on Friday. Picture: Google

A man who was hit by a car in West Lothian yesterday has been pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira on the A706 at Whitburn at 4.20am on Friday.

Officers are now looking to find out the circumstances of the incident.

Road policing Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."

The road was closed for more than 10 hours following the incident to allow police to carry out investigations, reopening at 2.30pm.