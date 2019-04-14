Man in charge of Princes Street Gardens gigs vows to keep staging them

The man in charge of major pop and rock gigs in Princes Street Gardens has vowed to keep staging them for years – hailing the historic Edinburgh park as “Scotland’s answer to the Hollywood Bowl.”

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis wants the Summer Sessions to become an established fixture at the heart of the world’s biggest arts festival in August.

Despite calls for full access to the park to remain sacrosanct, he also drew a comparison between the gigs and events in New York’s Central Park, saying: “In this day and age, cities need to utilise their assets.”

Ellis, who has lined up Florence & The Machine, Primal Scream, Lewis Capaldi, Chvrches and Madness in August for what he described as “one of the best concert venues in the world.”

Ellis ruled out moving the Summer Sessions, which will see nine shows staged across 12 days, outwith August as it would be less appealing to artists who wanted to play during the Festival and audiences who wanted to take in other shows.

However he revealed that a less obtrusive “screening” system would be deployed on Princes Street after large black-out boards were kept in place last August on days when there were no shows – until a backlash forced councillors to intervene.

DF Concerts returned to the gardens for the first time in more than a decade in 2018, when Sir Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man and Kasabian appeared.

Ellis said: “We definitely want to do it as an annual event. The council will obviously want to see how each year goes. But we had a very positive de-brief last year. It was very well received.

“It’s one of the best concert venues in the world. I don’t say that lightly. It’s Scotland’s Hollywood Bowl – but with a castle to look up at. I send every artist pictures of the venue. It is a big selling point. It’s a stunning, iconic location, right in the heart of the city. You can get off a bus, train or tram and walk straight in.

“Being part of the world’s biggest arts festival is really important. We bring something to the overall festival period and benefit from it as well. But our costs are quite significant. The bandstand isn’t big enough for bands to play on. We have to build a stage on top.

“It would be much harder to get artists to play outwith the festival period. It’s a real selling point to artists. They want to be part of it.”

Ellis said council safety experts had requested last year’s blackout barriers.

He said: “There was perhaps an assumption we put them up so people couldn’t stand and watch the gigs for free, but they’re there to protect the public. If you didn’t have any screening people would stand and gather where people are waiting for buses. It would mean pedestrians would have to step onto the road. By killing the sightlines when the concerts are on you keep everybody safe.

“We’re working with the council on a design which enables them to go up and down fairly easily. It will still be a form of screening. They’ll only be up during performance times. They’ll definitely look different.”

Ellis insisted concert-goers had as much right to “enjoy” a park as people who wanted to sunbathe or walk their dog, adding that it was a “myth” that the Summer Sessions had led to the entire closure of the gardens.

He said: “If you live next to a park you like to think of it as your own back garden. But it’s just as much for someone who lives on the top floor of a high-rise flat on the edge of the city. It is much theirs as anyone else’s. Parks are also there for visitors to the city.

“In this day and age, cities need to utilise their assets. Parks need to be multi-functional places where people come together and enjoy the space.”