Man in court over £2000 heroin and cocaine haul

A man has appeared in court after officers discovered almost two thousand pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis at a property in Gorebridge.

Police executed a warrant at an address in Gorebridge on Saturday. They seized drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a value of approximately £1940.

The 42 year old man was held in custody to appear at court on Monday 12th November.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik Police Station said: “The supply and misuse of drugs has a devastating impact on people’s lives, as well as a significant impact on local communities.

“We continue to work hard to tackle drug crime in the Midlothian area and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. We’d urge people to continue to tell us their concerns, as we are listening.”

Anyone with information about drug crime can report this to Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

