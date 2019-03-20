Man in his 60s rescued from water at Victoria Quay

Have your say

A man in his 60s has been pulled from the water at Victoria Quay this evening.

A major rescue operation was launched after the alarm was raised at about 5pm.

Police and firefighters were scrambled including specialist water rescue teams.

A police spokesman said: “At 1700 hours police received reports of a male in the water at Victoria Quay, Edinburgh.

“Police assisted Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service who attended.

“The male was not injured but was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service as a precaution.”

The scene at Victoria Quay. Pic: Dave Punkage

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they were trying to get a lifejacket to the man in order to pull him out of the water.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.