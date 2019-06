Have your say

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a bridge onto the M90.

Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were called to junction 4 near Kelty in Fife.

The man has been taken to hospital in Dundee and is said to be in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 1.20pm, police attended at junction 4 of the M90 near Kelty following reports of a person having fallen from a bridge.

"The male has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee."