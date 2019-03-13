Man jailed after robbing 88-year-old woman in her own home

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in jail after an elderly woman was robbed within her home in the east of the city.

Martin Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of assault and robbery following the incident in Niddrie Mill Avenue on Sunday, January 13.

Police have welcomed the sentening.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 40, dies after collision with lorry in Portobello

Stewart went to the home of the 88-year-old victim who was alone in the property at the time. He rang the doorbell and when the woman answered, pushed his way past her, forcing his way into her home.

He entered the living room and stole her purse and the contents of her handbag.

Officers from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department began inquiries in the local area which resulted in Stewart being arrested and charged the following day.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden, from Gayfield CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim which was quickly investigated by officers as part of Operation Arable.

“We welcome the sentencing of Stewart who has admitted his actions, meaning the woman doesn’t have to endure the trail process and he will now face the consequence of his actions.

“Operation Arable marks our commitment to tackling violence and robbery of personal possessions. The sentencing of Stewart should serve as a reminder that those who commit such crimes will be swiftly and robustly dealt with.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.