Man jailed for 12 years following serious sexual assault in Edinburgh
Rowan McKenna attacked a woman at a property in the west of the city in July 2023. On Monday, June, 2, McKenna appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh where he was sentenced after being previously being convicted for a serious sexual assault and an assault to injury. He was also sentenced placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Detective Sergeant Craig Donnelly said: “My thoughts are with the woman who showed immense strength in assisting our investigation. I hope this sentencing brings her some form of comfort.
“We are committed to bringing those responsible for sexual abuse to justice. We work with a range of partner agencies to support victims and carry out investigations.“
Anyone with concerns or information should contact Police Scotland through 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
