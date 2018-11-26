Man left with serious head injuries after Stockbridge assault

Three teenagers have been charged following an assault in Stockbridge that left a man with serious head injuries.

The assault took place on Raeburn Place on Saturday at around 11.10pm.

A 42-year-old man suffered serious head injuries as a result.

Police have now charged a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds and are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at the later date.

Officers are urging witnesses to the incident to come forward as part of their investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged three male youths following a serious assault in Stockbridge.

“A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone with information who had not already spoken to police are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4409 of the 24th of November, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

