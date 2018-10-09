Man left with serious injuries after Edinburgh cycle path assault

Police are investigating following an assault on a cycle path just off Ferry Road.
A 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on a cycle path.
The incident happened just before 8pm on Monday October 8 with ambulance crews attending the scene.
The man is not thought to have life threatening injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a serious assault in the north of the city.
“The incident happened on a cycle path near to Connaught Place at around 7.50pm on Monday October 8.
“A 24-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 3438 of 8 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”