Man left with serious injuries after Edinburgh cycle path assault

Police are investigating following an assault on a cycle path just off Ferry Road.

A 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on a cycle path.

The incident happened on a cycle path near to Connaught Place

The incident happened just before 8pm on Monday October 8 with ambulance crews attending the scene.

The man is not thought to have life threatening injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a serious assault in the north of the city.

“The incident happened on a cycle path near to Connaught Place at around 7.50pm on Monday October 8.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 3438 of 8 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”