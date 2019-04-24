Man’s body found in water at South Queensferry

Have your say

A man’s body has been found in the water at South Queensferry today.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said:“Police Scotland is currently in attendance following the discovery of a man’s body on coastline near to the Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry.

“The body was found around 8.45am on Wednesday, April 24.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

It follows air and water searches on Tuesday morning involving police along with local coastguard and lifeboat teams.

This followed reports of a person in the water near the Forth Bridge.

