Man seriously injured after boulder falls from Edinburgh’s Castle Rock

A man has been left seriously injured after being hit by a falling boulder from Edinburgh’s Castle Rock.

The man was struck by the falling rock while walking along a footpath in Princes Street Gardens at 2pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene with paramedics treating the man for serious injuries before transferring him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His current condition is unknown.

The footpath remains closed while inquiries are conducted at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to a footpath adjacent to Edinburgh Castle at around 2pm on Wednesday 21 November following a report that a piece of falling rock had hit a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The footpath remains closed whilst inquiries are conducted at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of 21 November.”

