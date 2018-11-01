Man who died in West Lothian collision named

Police have named a man who was killed in a crash in West Lothian at the weekend.

Gary Sinclair, 50, from Livingston, died following the collision involving a lorry and a Citroen car on the A801 between the Boghead and Heathfield roundabout on Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Gary’s family would like to thank everyone who came to his aid and responded to the crash, both members of the public and the emergency services, and have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Livingston Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference 4160 of Sunday 28th October.”

