Manhunt underway as youths mown down in Castlemilk hit and run

A manhunt is underway after a group of youths were injured in a serious hit and run incident in Castlemilk.

At around 3:30 yesterday afternoon a group of five youths - the youngest being just 12 years of age - were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road in Castlemilk when they were struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

The male driver did not stop and continued off in the direction of Birgidale Road.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

One of the five, a 14-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

Another four youths – three girls aged 12, 13 and 14 years and a 12 year-old boy - were treated for minor injuries either at the scene, or at local hospitals and have since been released.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp at Cathcart Police Office said today: “This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.

“Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“At this time I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver coloured Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist. Information from the public is the key to us tracing the person responsible for this attempted murder, and I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as it may prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cathcart Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2777 of the 24th March. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.