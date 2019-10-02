Mark Barclay and family put best feet forward to help veterans charity

Edinburgh fundraiser Mark Barclay has celebrated a decade of fundraising for Help for Heroes by putting his best foot forward in the Great Scottish Run on Sunday, raising thousands of pounds for injured veterans.

Dad-of-two Mark, 55, is aiming to raise £50,000 by undertaking a series of challenges for the forces charity.

Joined by son-in-law Adam, daughter Gemma and her boyfriend Jamie, the family completed the 13-mile route in two hours and 21 minutes, bringing the total raised so far to £46,500.

Mark, who is originally from Glasgow but lives in Edinburgh, was inspired to help wounded, injured, and recovering services personnel after meeting ­veterans while working in military-affiliated business organisations across the UK.

He subsequently went on to enter multiple charity events in aid of Help for Heroes, including two of the ­charity’s Big Battlefield Bike Rides to France, several Great Scottish Runs and a multitude of other fundraising activities.

After the race, Mark said: “I can’t thank our various supporters enough, their generosity continues to astound us. That’s another Glasgow half-marathon behind us and, more importantly, another £3500 raised for Help for Heroes. Now it’s time for a few beers, regroup, sort the aches and pains – then do it all again next year for our military heroes.

“It is not just about what you see in terms of physical injuries, there are many veterans who have unseen debilitating mental difficulties and the money raised on behalf of Help for Heroes will go towards helping those in need. Ten years on and we’re still as motivated to do whatever we can to keep this ongoing situation in the public spotlight, it’s the least we can do.”

David Martin, head of supporter fundraising at Help for Heroes, added: “Help for Heroes relies almost entirely on public support and we are exceptionally grateful to Mark and his ­family, friends and colleagues for every penny he has raised, which will provide vital support to our wounded heroes.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Mark on his fundraising quest can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/mb64h4h For more information on Help for Heroes, visit helpforheroes.org.uk

The veterans charity provides recovery and support for all those and their families who have been affected by their time serving in the British Armed Forces. Every day, seven men and women are medically discharged from the armed forces, their lives changed forever.

Since Help for Heroes was founded in 2007, it has supported more than 21,000 individuals with welfare advice and psychological support, career advice, courses and activities and runs four centres across the UK for former ­services personnel.