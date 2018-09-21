Mark Squires murder: Family feels ‘let down’ by killer’s verdict

Mark’s sister Sharon Camara-Squires, 54, told the Evening News of how her family has been torn apart since his tragic death.

She said: “We have been let down by the justice system. Twelve years for taking a man’s life.

Mark's sister Sharon Camara-Squires says the family feel 'let down by the justice system'. Picture: Contributed

READ MORE: Mark Squires murder: Killer Nico Allan sentenced to life in prison

“He’s not just taken Mark’s life, he’s taken my mum’s life as well. Mark was her carer and since then she’s had to move into a home due to her having dementia.

“We don’t know what will happen now because she has deteriorated so much. I went to see her after the sentencing and she said ‘I miss my Mark, I need to get him a nice cup of tea’. I just couldn’t tell her that her son’s killer got just 12 years because I feel so ashamed for her.

“Mark had horrific injuries and the guy has got 12 years and will be out by the time he’s 36 to carry on his life with his girlfriend and child.

Mark Squires with sister Sharon Camara-Squires. Picture: Contributed

“We’ll never see Mark ever again. In my eyes, life should mean life.

“I cry every single day. We still can’t believe that he’s gone. He was so cheerful and loved a good laugh. It feels like it happened just yesterday.

“Words can’t describe how much we miss him. I am struggling to sleep. Our whole family has fallen apart since Mark died.

“In court we just looked at each other in shock at the sentence. We’ve certainly not got any justice for Mark.”