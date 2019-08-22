Mary scores Stockbridge shop team ten out of ten

A decade after opening her first Mary’s Living and Giving shop, the woman behind the concept returned to Edinburgh last week to thank the team behind it.

Queen of Shops Mary Portas dropped in at the Stockbridge store, which has raised well in excess of £1 million for Save the Children – and revolutionised charity shopping – since its launch in 2009.

Set up by the retail expert as a boutique charity shop with a difference, the store in Raeburn Place was designed to promote sustainable shopping, while at the same time creating a community hub.

With others soon following its lead, charity shopping is now seen as a fashionable and sustainable activity, and many charities are reaping the benefits – both in terms of customer numbers and volunteers willing to donate their time – of making their shops more visually appealing and creatively commercial.

Mary said: “The Stockbridge shop holds an enormously special place in my heart as it was the first ever Mary’s Living & Giving for Save the Children shop we opened.

“To see it thriving a whole decade later is just fantastic, but I can’t say I’m surprised.

“We knew back then that we had something special going on here and it’s managed to stand the test of time because of the principles we continue to live by in all 25 of our shops; to bring the community together and sell pre-loved items in a beautiful setting and raise money to help kids around the world.”

Susie Dunstan, Regional Retail Manager for Save the Children (Scotland), said: “We are so pleased that Mary was able to join the tenth birthday celebrations in our wonderful Stockbridge shop.

“Mary reflected on her own experiences of meeting people within Save the Children and how it challenged her to think about creating a living and giving space.

“The Stockbridge team are a wonderful group of people who completely embody the Mary’s Living and Giving philosophy by donating their time, energy, kindness and love in a creative and fashionable way.”

Visit www.savethechildren.org.uk/what-we-do/uk-work/ scotland or join the conversation on Twitter @SaveChildrenSco