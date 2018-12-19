Massive fire rips through world-famous Machrihanish Golf Club

Have your say

A massive fire has ripped through the world-famous Machrihanish Golf Club near Campbeltown today.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze since just before 1:30pm this afternoon.

A fire service spokeswoman said that no one had been injured as a result.

She said that four fire appliances were still on scene.

Pictures were posted today on Facebook by the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire branch of Police Scotland.

But footage has also been widely shared this evening on social media which appears to show a more developed fire, with the building fully ablaze.

Machrihanish Golf Club dates back to 1876 and is widely regarded as one of Scotland's most natural and scenic golf courses.