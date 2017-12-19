Meghan Markle’s bag tallies up charity funding at auction

The last available bag like the one Meghan Markle carried on her first royal engagement has sold for £1,819 in a charity auction, almost four times the retail price.

The Strathberry Midi Tote Tri Colour sold out within 11 minutes after images emerged showing Prince Harry’s future wife carrying the bag on the couple’s visit to Nottingham on December 1.

The bag that Meghan Markle was wearing. Picture; contributed

As part of their visit, the prince and Ms Markle lent their support to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Strathberry had one remaining bag from the same production run as Ms Markle’s tote which has now been auctioned to raise money for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

It sold for £1,819 on eBay, almost four times the £495 retail price.

A Strathberry spokesman said: “We are very excited and happy to support the Terence Higgins Trust.”

The Edinburgh-based company has seen its website traffic soar 5000 per cent since Ms Markle was pictured carrying the bag.

After it sold out, the same colour of Strathberry bag was subsequently reselling on eBay for £1,760, marked up from a retail price of £505. More will be on sale in February.