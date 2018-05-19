Meghan Markle ‘swears’ during royal wedding carriage ride

An estimated 100,000 people turned out to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they sat in an open-top Ascot Landau for a carriage procession through Windsor.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress were watched by a global television audience of millions. A Twitter storm was set off when the bride turned to her husband and seemingly laughed “Oh f***!” and put her hand over her chest as the horse-drawn carriage pulled away from the crowds and into the gated grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AFP

As the couple headed for the lunchtime reception in the magnificent St George’s Hall, Harry quipped: “I’m ready for a drink now.”

The royal bride and groom, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married in the gothic surrounds of the 15th-century St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

And in a touching gesture, thoughtful Harry gave his wife a poignant wedding-day gift - an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which belonged to his late, beloved mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

READ MORE: Royal wedding: Why Harry was given permission from the Queen to sport beard

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Watched by royals, celebrities and a worldwide audience of millions, Harry gazed into the eyes of the American former actress as he said his vows.

Meghan, the first mixed race person in modern history to marry a senior British royal, is now an HRH and one of the Windsors.

This royal wedding was one with a difference, combining British traditions with diversity and modernity as Harry and Meghan incorporated the bride’s cultural heritage.

Sounds of a gospel choir filled the stunning venue, with US preacher Bishop Michael Curry delivering an impassioned, rousing address on the power of love.

READ MORE: Newlyweds Harry and Meghan head to reception in open-top car

The bishop said afterwards it had been a “real joyful thing” to bring diversity to the high-profile service.

An emotional Harry, son of the Prince of Wales and the late Diana. Princess of Wales, told Meghan as they met at the altar: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

Surrounded by hundreds of cream and white roses and peonies entwined with green foliage around the West Door, the couple emerged from the chapel as husband and wife and stopped and kissed to the delight of cheering onlookers.

As they paused on the steps, a smiling Meghan looked up at her new husband and asked: “Do we kiss?”

Harry replied with a discreet: “Yeah.”

The bride wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown bv Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three-quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline.

Her five-metre long delicate silk tulle veil, embroidered along the edge with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth nations, was carried at the end by two pageboys as she made her way up the aisle, over the black and white chequed stone floor of the church.

Meghan later changed into a second dress - a glamorous, sleek, lily white halter neck silk crepe gown by Stella McCartney for a private black tie evening do at Frogmore House.

Harry drove his new bride from the castle to the reception, hosted by the Prince of Wales, in a silver blue, open top classic Jaguar E-Type.

In a nod to the date of their nuptials, the car number plate was “E190518”.

Some 600 guests including the Queen and more than 30 royals joined the couple in the chapel, along with celebrities such as US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba.

Sir Elton, who sang at the funeral service for Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, performed at a lunchtime reception afterwards.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share first kiss as married couple