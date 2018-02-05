Meningitis tragedy spurs Kiltwalkers

ALISON YELLAND knows all about meningitis.

It was October 2011 when her daughter Fiona, just 15-years-old at the time, contracted bacterial meningitis.

Every parent’s nightmare, but they got through it. Fiona survived and will be around to see her mum turn 50 this year.

What’s more, the inspiring teen has gone on from her recovery to become a Young Ambassador for the charity Meningitis Now.

Margaret McLaren wasn’t so lucky though.

She lost a loved one when he was still at school. But the love and memory she has for him endures as she too approaches her golden year.

Now the pair are teaming up to take on September’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for the charity, where they both also volunteer as community ambassadors.

And they are looking for 50 like-minded supporters to join them for the 26-mile long Mighty Stride to help celebrate this milestone.

“The main aim for us apart from raising some funds and awareness of meningitis is also to raise the profile of Meningitis Now in Scotland and the work that we do to support families who have been affected by meningitis,” Margaret said.

“I lost my nephew Calum to bacterial meningitis in October 2007 when he was 12. Taking part in the Kiltwalk will not only be for Meningitis Now but to remember him too – he inspires me every day to continue my work as an ambassador for the charity.

“Some of my family and friends are also walking with me so it will be an emotional but memorable day for us.”

The pair will be joined on the day by the charity’s founder Steve Dayman, who has raised over £2 million through sponsored walks towards its ongoing work. The event will take in all the iconic sights that Edinburgh has to offer and is a unique way to see the city on Sunday, September 16.

Those taking part get a medal and there are entertainments and refreshments throughout the walk and at the finish.

Alison added: “We’ve been inspired by the charity’s own Five Valleys Walk and because we both have big birthdays this year to take on the Kiltwalk – I’m looking forward to it and for lots of Meningitis Now supporters to join us to spur each other on.”

Support from The Hunter Foundation means walkers will receive not only their sponsorship funds but an additional 40 per cent fundraising boost.

Gillian Marshall, Scotland Community Fundraising Officer at Meningitis Now, said: “We’re so grateful to Margaret and Alison for their support and hope lots of people will join them for the kiltwalk. Their efforts will make a real difference.”

