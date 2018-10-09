Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Edinburgh as heavy rain set to hit

Have your say

Temperatures may be on the rise this week, but the Met Office have just issued a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh as heavy rain is on its way.

Heavy and persistent rainfall on Friday will begin to move north on Saturday (October 13), extending the potential flooding risk.

The zone of heavy rain affecting England and Wales on Friday is expected to slowly move northwards on Saturday, with the focus of heaviest rainfall slowly moving away from south Wales but increasingly into parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh.

Areas of high ground exposed to the south and south west of the country will be most affected, with the potential for 50-80 mm in 12 hours, and a chance of over 120 mm in a few spots by the end of the event.

This rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, which may increase autumnal leaf fall and the potential for blocked drains/culverts, heightening the potential for flooding.

The latest yellow weather warning is currently in place for Edinburgh from 00.00 to 23.59pm on Saturday (October 13).

What to expect from this yellow weather warning for Edinburgh:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

-There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

-Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads