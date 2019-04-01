MI6 chief’s son was Edinburgh University student killed in Scottish estate crash

Have your say

A 22-year-old Edinburgh University student who died following an tragic accident on a Scottish estate was the son of MI6 chief Alex Younger.

Sam Younger died following an accident involving a motor vehicle on Saturday, March 30, police confirmed.

READ MORE: Edinburgh University student, 22, dies in tragic accident on private estate

But the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

In a statement, the force said: “We can confirm that Sam Younger, a 22-year-old student from Edinburgh University, has died following an accident involving a motor vehicle on a private estate in Stirlingshire.

“The family have provided that they wish privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course, as is standard procedure.”

The student is the son of Alex Younger, who has served as chief of the MI6 since 2014, and his wife Sarah Hopkins.

Alex Younger has been in the service since 1991, serving in Afghanistan, the Middle East in Europe.

Before going to Edinburgh University, Alex attended Dulwich College, reportedly Britain’s most expensive school.

University tutor Kieran Oberman said: “Sam was a lovely student – always warm and friendly. He seemed confident and excited about the future.

“We are devastated.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.