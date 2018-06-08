Mick Jagger visits Pentlands before Murrayfield gig

Have your say

LEGENDARY hellraiser Mick Jagger was famed for a life of sex, drugs and, of course, rock-and-roll excess throughout his ‘60s heyday.

The rubber-lipped frontman and the rest of the Stones were as well known for partying as playing their long list of hits.

The Rolling Stones perform live on stage. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

But these days, Mick, 74, seems a fan of the sedate life – more rambling than rolling stone.

On the eve of his band’s first gig in the Capital for nearly 20 years, Mick was snapped enjoying a stroll in the Pentlands.

“Enjoying the beautiful Scottish hills,” he simply posted to accompany the photograph yesterday on his Instagram account.

The image shows a smiling Mick casually leaning against a wall next to Flotterstone reservoir and immediately drew comments from his millions of fans around the world.

“I would love to visit there. Lovely picture,” Kathryn Kadwell posted. Barbara added: “A beautiful part of the world, enjoy! Have a great concert in Edinburgh, London was amazing!!! Thank you.”

And Allan Thomson suggested some hillwalking tips, asking “call that a hill Mick?!” and suggesting he take on a Munro instead.

As storm clouds potentially gather over the Capital today, perhaps the rocker was right to soak up the sunshine while he could.

Fans packing Murrayfield tonight will be telling their idols to Gimme Shelter as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Slow-moving heavy thunderstorms are forecast from this afternoon across Edinburgh and the Lothians with “a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.

The warning has been issued from noon to 9pm, with doors opening for the Stones gig at 4pm.

Forecasters warn of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It seems the brunt of the weather may hit before the Rolling Stones take to the stage.

The wrinkly rockers will be supported by Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of ‘90s indie band The Verve.

According to forecasts, there is potential for 20mm of rain to fall in less than an hour.

As much as 30-50mm is possible in the space of three hours today.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The weather could add to mayhem on the public transport system as travellers are warned of a bumper weekend, including the Moonwalk fundraiser and a Scotland-England cricket international.

More trams have been laid on, with services running every three minutes today and more train carriages between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Drivers have also been warned that conditions could be difficult and there could be some road closures.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”