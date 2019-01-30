Midlothian Army veteran makes snowboarding comeback after Iraq bomb left him blind

An army veteran from Dalkeith who had both of his eyes removed after he was nearly killed in a roadside bomb in Iraq has made a triumphant comeback to snowboarding and is preparing to compete on the world stage.

Ben Shaw, 36, has been totally blind since he was blown up by a bomb while on his second tour of Iraq with his battalion, 3 Rifles, in 2007.

For ten years following his life-changing injury, Ben, who has been a talented snowboarder since he was boy, gave up his favourite sport – initially thinking he would never be able to compete without sight.

Now, after careful rehabilitation supported by Scottish War Blinded at their centre at Linburn, the married dad-of-two has grown in confidence and after joining the Armed Forces Para-Snow Team (AFPST) last year, has demonstrated incredible ability back on the board, progressing rapidly in training.

And he’s just embarked on an exciting season of competition in his beloved sport, with his ultimate goal to reach the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

Ben said: “I started snowboarding when I was around ten, but I was skiing from when I was three.”

Ben first tried to get back on the slopes over in Morzine just months after losing his sight. However, it was a step too soon in his recovery, as, he explains, his brain had not yet adapted to coping without eyesight.

“I thought, I’m not going to be able to do what I used to do, like go over jumps. If I can’t do that then I don’t want to do it at all. I resigned to the fact I wasn’t doing it anymore.

“As time went by, the want to get back on the snow increased, and I wasn’t worried about not being able to do jumps.”

Ben got in touch with the AFPST, and after initial training in England and selection training in Austria in October 2018, the veteran has joined AFPST’s performance team.

Training one-on-one with his coach, Ben has adapted to utilise sound as his guide down the slopes – even beating snowboarders with sight in his event, timed slalom.

And with his long-term goal to reach the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Ben says his family, including wife Louise, his son, aged four, and two-year-old daughter, are very proud of what he’s achieving.

Ben said: “My kids love that I snowboard. It’s really good because with disabled people as a whole there’s an emphasis on regaining independence, but also I think particularly with sight loss, if it’s quite sudden and dramatic, you’re basically regaining your life.

“I think even more so when you’re in the forces – you go from being extremely independent to being dependent and it’s ultra-difficult.

“You go through the recovery, but I don’t class snowboarding as that, I class it as regaining life. It’s a big one for me. My wife always says I could snowboard better than I could walk!”

To learn more about how Scottish War Blinded supports veterans with sight loss in Scotland, no matter when or how they have lost their sight, visit www.scottishwarblinded.org. Call 0800 035 6409 to refer a veteran to the charity.

