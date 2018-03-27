Midlothian care home given ultimatum to improve standards

A NURSING home in Midlothian has been handed a four-week ultimatum to make changes to the standard of its care after industry regulators raised serious concerns over “a large degree of neglect” towards residents in a scathing report.

Overstretched staff at Springfield Bank Nursing Home, Bonnyrigg, failed to “ensure the nutritional needs of residents were being met”, according to findings by the Care Inspectorate.

It was also reported that workers at the home, operated by healthcare giant HC-One, allowed older people to develop bedsores, while questions were raised over the management and delivery of medication.

Bosses have now been given until April 21 to comply with guidelines laid out in the improvement notice or face further action.

A spokesman for the care inspectorate said: “The improvement notice we have served clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.”

He added: “Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.”

Widespread staff shortages and a lack of training for new workers were also highlighted as areas of concern by the inspectorate.

Last year, a staff member at the home was subject to a disciplinary probe after it emerged she fed elderly residents a disgusting cocktail of fish and ice cream. She was also accused of constantly “flicking” a resident’s ears as part of the investigation.

A spokesman for HC-One, which runs more than 300 centres around the country, said the company was working closely with the inspectorate to improve conditions.

He added: “The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone we care for are our highest priorities and we were disappointed with the improvement notice, which is based on inspections carried out in December 2017 and January 2018.”

“We have increased the level of training available to staff, and have introduced a rigorous induction programme for new colleagues to ensure they are aware of and adhere to the high levels of care we expect within the home.

“We are confident that we will have addressed all aspects of the improvement notice by April, and we look forward to welcoming the inspectorate back in the future to demonstrate the progress we have made.”

Shadow health secretary Miles Briggs MSP, said: “The improvement notice issued by the care inspectorate to Springfield Bank Nursing Home is deeply concerning and suggests a large degree of neglect within the home.

“With the social care crisis that we have in the Lothians it is crucial Springfield Bank make the necessary changes so that they are providing the expected level of care.”