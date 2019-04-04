Midlothian man reported missing three days ago is traced safe and well

Have your say

A 49-year-old Midlothian man who was reported missing three days ago has now been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Gillespie Cameron, from Gorebridge, had been at a business premises on Bonnyrigg High Street at around 11am on Monday before leaving without notifying anyone of where he was going.

At the time, officers said concerns were growing for his welfare.

But in a statement released today, police said: “We’re pleased to confirm that Gillespie Cameron has been traced.

“The 49-year-old returned to his home in Gorebridge at around 11.50am on Thursday 4th April.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted with this appeal.”

