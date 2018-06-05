Midlothian pervert found with child abuse images avoids jail

A SECURITY guard from Midlothian who was caught with more than 18,000 child abuse images hidden away on his computer has escaped a jail term.

Callum Mack, 24, downloaded the pictures and videos depicting children being raped and assaulted by adults while he lived in a caravan outside his parents’ home. He was also found to have used file sharing software to download the child abuse images that disguises the user’s identity.

Mack, from Easthouses, was caught with 18,637 still images and 364 movies, which were all found on a hard drive he owned following a search of his property by police officers in July last year. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was previously told the total haul of abuse images included 135 category A pictures – the worst end of the spectrum.

Mack pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address between July 13, 2015 and July 13 last year when he appeared at the Capital court in April.

During yesterday’s sentencing, Sheriff Frank Crowe told Mack the horrific pictures and movies he had possessed “showed children being victimised” and refused to believe he had downloaded the child abuse pictures by accident.

Sheriff Crowe placed Mack on the sex offenders’ register for three years and ordered him to attend sessions with the sex offenders programme Moving Forward Making Changes.

Mack was also given a conduct requirement that he must surrender his internet devices for searches by police officers when required.

Previously fiscal depute Rachel Aedy told the court police officers arrived at Mack’s home with a search warrant about 10.15am on July 13 last year.

Ms Aedy said: “The accused was essentially living in a caravan at the property. The other occupiers of the home were asked the usual questions as was the accused.”