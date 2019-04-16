Midlothian police appeal after sheep killed in dog attack

A sheep had to be euthanised after being mauled by dogs on a Midlothian farm.

Police said the attack, which left the animal with serious injuries, happened in the Rosewell area at around 8pm on Saturday, April 13th.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man with two Staffordshire Bull Terrier like dogs

In a statement, officers said they want to speak to a man in connection with the incident who had two dark coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dogs with him.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, of medium build and about 5ft in height and wearing dark clothing with a black beanie.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay at Penicuik Police Station, said: “This is an area frequented and enjoyed by a number of walkers and dog walkers, particularly at weekends. I’d urge anyone who has information that may assist in relation to this incident to contact police. I wish to reassure members of the public that we are taking the incident seriously.

“We’re committed to tackling rural crime and are working with farmers, landowners and businesses in the rural parts of Midlothian to raise awareness of such crimes and take measures to prevent them.

“Anyone with information that can help us with our inquiries is asked to contact us on 101 and quote incident number 4182, 13th April, or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

