Midlothian residents lament ‘sorry state’ as Christmas trees sent back

CHRISTMAS trees have had to be replaced after they were described as having been “dumped by Del Boy”.

Midlothian Council has taken delivery of its trees ahead of Christmas lights switch-ons in its communities this week.

However, the state of some of the trees led to a string of complaints from residents.

One woman contacted the local authority to say the tree, which had been installed in Loanhead, was “a sorry sight”.

And another described the tree delivered to Newtongrange as a “disgrace”, adding it “looked like Del Boy had dumped it and done a runner”.

And a resident in Roslin said: “The one that you put up looks like you took it off the dump from last year.”

Councillor John Hackett said: “We contacted the supplier to complain and we’ve made arrangements for replacements.”